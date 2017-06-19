WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 19 Mcclatchy Co
* Mcclatchy announces agreement to sell a majority of its 15% ownership in careerbuilder
* Mcclatchy - careerbuilder has committed to making normal distribution to current shareholders, of which co expects to receive approximately $8 million
* Mcclatchy co - co will record a non-cash impairment of $45 million to $55 million in q2 of 2017 in connection with prospective sale
* Mcclatchy co - co's after-tax proceeds related to sale of careerbuilder are expected to be about $68 million bringing total cash received to about $76 million
* Mcclatchy co - as part of agreement, current owners tegna ,tribune media coand mcclatchy will retain a minority ownership stake in careerbuilder
* Mcclatchy co - mcclatchy's ownership will be approximately 3.8% on a fully-diluted basis
* Mcclatchy co - company will record a non-cash impairment of $45 million to $55 million in q2 of 2017 in connection with prospective sale Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.