Feb 27 McClatchy Co:
* McClatchy discusses strategies and 2017 outlook at J.P.
Morgan global high yield and leveraged finance conference
* McClatchy Co - in 2017 company expects to realize
approximately $100 million in pre-tax proceeds from real estate
sales
* McClatchy Co - management's expectations for 2017 are that
digital-only advertising revenue will continue at a growth rate
of double-digits
* McClatchy Co - print is expected to be a smaller portion
of total revenues in 2017
* McClatchy Co - capital expenditures are expected to be
between $12 million and $15 million in 2017
* McClatchy Co - company expects to invest an estimated $10
million in Excelerate throughout 2017
* McClatchy Co - does not expect to have a required
contribution to its qualified pension plan in 2017
