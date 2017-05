Feb 27 Mccoll's Retail Group Plc:

* Final results

* Preliminary audited results and q1 trading update

* Fy total revenue up 1.9 pct to £950.4m (2015: £932.2m)

* Fy total like-for-like (lfl) sales 1 down 1.9 pct, trend consistent with prior year performance

* Fyprofit before tax at £17.7m (2015: £21.1m), includes £3.1m of exceptional costs 5 (2015: £0.6m)