March 28 Mccormick & Company Inc:
* Mccormick reports on first quarter results and latest
financial outlook
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.76
* Q1 earnings per share $0.74
* Q1 sales rose 1 percent
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.75 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Reaffirms fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share view $4.05
to $4.13 excluding items
* Sees Q2 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.75 excluding
items
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $3.98 to $4.06
* Sees Q2 2016 earnings per share $0.73
* For 2017 fiscal year, mccormick updated its financial
outlook to reflect a higher impact of special charges
* FY2017 earnings per share view $4.08 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.82 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* In 2017, mccormick expects to grow sales 3pct to 5pct
compared to 2016
* Mccormick & Company - on-track to achieve approximately
$100 million in 2017 in cost savings led by comprehensive
continuous improvement (CCI) program
* Mccormick & Company - FY sales are expected to be driven
by pricing actions which are intended to offset exepcted
mid-single digit increase in material costs
* Mccormick & Company Inc - has organization and
streamlining actions underway ; increased its 2017 projection of
related charges to about $11 million from $4 million
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: