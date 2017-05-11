BRIEF-GE Ventures, Mayo Clinic Ventures and DFJ invest $13.75 mln in software platform Vineti
* GE Ventures, Mayo Clinic Ventures and DFJ invest $13.75 million in software platform Vineti Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 11 McCoy Global Inc-
* McCoy Global Inc announces first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 loss per share c$0.13
* Q1 revenue rose 67 percent to c$10.2 million
* McCoy Global Inc qtrly new customer orders of $14.8 million, a 128% increase from q4 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* GE Ventures, Mayo Clinic Ventures and DFJ invest $13.75 million in software platform Vineti Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Goldmoney Inc - It will begin consolidating its network and wealth business divisions into a streamlined service and one unified account