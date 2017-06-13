BRIEF-CohBar announces private placement offering
* Cohbar inc says intends to complete a non-brokered private placement offering of up to 3.3 million units at a price of us$1.50 per unit
June 13 Mcdermott International Inc
* Mcdermott -load-out and installation of first jacket fully fabricated by company at its recently opened dammam fabrication yard in Saudi Arabia
* Mcdermott international inc says load-out marks first jacket delivered to saudi aramco from mcdermott's recently opened dammam fabrication yard Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Roche receives fda approval for fourth-generation hiv combination antigen-antibody assay --allowing detection of infection with high sensitivity and specificity