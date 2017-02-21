Feb 21 Mcdermott International Inc:

* Sees 2017 revenues of about $3.2 billion

* Sees 2017 income per share of about $0.29

* Sees 2017 CAPEX of about $120 million

* Mcdermott reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 financial and operational results

* Q4 revenue $641.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $609.2 million

* Q4 loss per share $0.00

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* As of December 31, 2016, company's backlog was $4.3 billion, compared to $3.9 billion at September 30, 2016

* At December 31, 2016, co had bids outstanding and target projects of approximately $2.2 billion and $14.4 billion, respectively

* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.22, revenue view $2.89 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: