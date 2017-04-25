April 25 McDermott International Inc

* Our backlog at December 31, 2016 was $4.3 billion

* Approximately $3 billion of December 31, 2016 end backlog is expected to roll-off in 2017

* McDermott - "material declines in oil and natural gas prices have affected, and will likely continue to affect, the demand for and pricing of our EPCI services."

* "we do not currently have any reason to expect cancellation of existing projects in our backlog"