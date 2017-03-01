March 1 Mcdonald's Corp

* Mcdonald's - expects capital expenditures for 2017 to be approximately $1.7 billion, about one-third of which will be used to open new restaurants

* Mcdonald's-Expects capital expenditures to decline by about $500 million from 2017 level of $1.7 billion, once u.s. Restaurant modernization work completed Source text : bit.ly/2m8OIMy Further company coverage: