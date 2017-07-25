FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
13 hours ago
BRIEF-Mcdonald's reports Q2 earnings per share $1.70
#TopNews
#SouthAsia
#PhilipMorrisFiles
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
U.S. House approves new Russia sanctions, defying Trump
U.S.
U.S. House approves new Russia sanctions, defying Trump
Jordanians protest against Israel at funeral of shot teenager
World
Jordanians protest against Israel at funeral of shot teenager
India swears in Ram Nath Kovind as 14th president
Top News
India swears in Ram Nath Kovind as 14th president
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
July 25, 2017 / 12:22 PM / 13 hours ago

BRIEF-Mcdonald's reports Q2 earnings per share $1.70

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Mcdonald's Corp:

* Mcdonald's reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 earnings per share $1.70

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.62 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Mcdonald's - qtrly ‍global comparable sales increased 6.6%​

* Mcdonald's - comparable sales for international lead segment increased 6.3pct for quarter

* Q2 total revenue $‍6,049.7​ million versus $6,265.0 million

* Mcdonald's - ‍in high growth segment, Q2 comparable sales increased 7.0pct​

* Q2 revenue view $5.96 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Mcdonald's - in the U.S., Q2 comparable sales increased 3.9pct

* Says "‍we're now introducing our velocity growth plan accelerators in more restaurants around world"​

* Mcdonald's - ‍foreign currency translation had a negative impact of $0.03 on diluted earnings per share for quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.