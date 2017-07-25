BRIEF-Mcdonald's reports Q2 earnings per share $1.70

1 Min Read
July 25 (Reuters) - Mcdonald's Corp:
* Mcdonald's reports second quarter 2017 results
* Q2 earnings per share $1.70
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.62 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Mcdonald's - qtrly global comparable sales increased 6.6%
* Mcdonald's - comparable sales for international lead segment increased 6.3pct for quarter
* Q2 total revenue $6,049.7 million versus $6,265.0 million
* Mcdonald's - in high growth segment, Q2 comparable sales increased 7.0pct
* Q2 revenue view $5.96 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Mcdonald's - in the U.S., Q2 comparable sales increased 3.9pct
* Says "we're now introducing our velocity growth plan accelerators in more restaurants around world"
* Mcdonald's - foreign currency translation had a negative impact of $0.03 on diluted earnings per share for quarter