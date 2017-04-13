UPDATE 1-Mother of Uber CEO killed in California boating accident
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno County Sheriff's Office said on Saturday
April 13 McDonald's:
* CEO Stephen Easterbrook's 2016 total compensation was $15.4 million versus $7.9 million in 2015 - SEC filing
* CFO Kevin Ozan's 2016 total compensation was $4.4 million versus $2.1 million in 2015 Source text: (bit.ly/2owhUhd) Further company coverage:
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno County Sheriff's Office said on Saturday
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno Bee reported on Saturday.