* McGrath RentCorp - early retirement of Dennis C. Kakures, president and CEO

* McGrath RentCorp -board had previously instituted a continuity of leadership through establishment of an office of chief executive officer

* McGrath RentCorp - Kakures will assist company in transition as a consultant

* McGrath RentCorp says CEO office will continue until a new chief executive officer is appointed in due course