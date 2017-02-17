BRIEF-KGHM CEO says relaxed about zloty strengthening
* Europe's No.2 copper miner, Poland's state-run KGHM, is not concerned about the recent strengthening of zloty, the company's Chief Executive Radoslaw Domagalski-Labedzki says
Feb 17 Mcgrath Rentcorp:
* McGrath RentCorp - early retirement of Dennis C. Kakures, president and CEO
* McGrath RentCorp -board had previously instituted a continuity of leadership through establishment of an office of chief executive officer
* McGrath RentCorp - Kakures will assist company in transition as a consultant
* McGrath RentCorp says CEO office will continue until a new chief executive officer is appointed in due course Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
