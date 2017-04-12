BRIEF-Mira VII Acquisition announces filing of filing statement
* Received conditional approval from TSX venture exchange in respect of its qualifying transaction with Goodfood Market
April 12 MCI Capital SA:
* Announces share buyback of up to 2.3 million shares (3.95 pct of share capital) for 10 zloty ($2.50) per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0001 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Received conditional approval from TSX venture exchange in respect of its qualifying transaction with Goodfood Market
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: