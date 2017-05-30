May 30 MCI CAPITAL SA:

* TO ISSUE UP TO 20,000 SERIES O BONDS OF THE NOMINAL VALUE OF 1,000 ZLOTYS EACH‍​

* SERIES O BONDS TO HAVE MATURITY DATE ON JUNE 19, 2020, AND BEAR INTEREST RATE BASED ON WIBOR 6M PLUS MARGIN OF 3.9 PERCENT