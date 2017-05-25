BRIEF-MCE Holdings secures contracts to supply components and parts for Perodua car model
* Estimated total investment cost for project is 1 million rgt
May 25 MCJ Co Ltd
* Says it appoints Grant Thornton Taiyo LLC as new corporate auditor, to replace YUSEI AUDIT & Co, effective June 28
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/p19Yz9
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Estimated total investment cost for project is 1 million rgt
* Says it signs strategic agreement with Tencent Cloud on business development including smart city