Mother of Uber CEO killed in boating accident -newspaper
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno Bee reported on Saturday.
April 3 Mclane Company Inc
* Announced a renewal of its service agreement with Walmart
* As part of deal, co to continue to deliver to Walmart stores across U.S., to become sole provider of candy, tobacco products to majority of Walmart’S stores Further company coverage:
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)