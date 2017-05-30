BRIEF-India's Ministry Of Petroleum & Natural Gas says May crude oil production up 0.73 pct
* Crude oil production during May, 2017 was 3099.48 TMT, 0.35 pct lower than target, 0.73 pct higher versus May 2016
May 30 Mcleod Russel India Ltd
* March quarter net loss 1.08 billion rupees
* March quarter net sales 3.54 billion rupees
* Recommended dividend of 0.25 rupees per share
* Net loss in March quarter last year was 1.18 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 3.12 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Crude oil production during May, 2017 was 3099.48 TMT, 0.35 pct lower than target, 0.73 pct higher versus May 2016
June 22 Consulting and outsourcing services provider Accenture Plc reported a 5.1 percent increase in quarterly net revenue on Thursday, as the company's investments to boost its digital and cloud service offerings pay off.