June 29 (Reuters) - American Hotel Income Properties Reit Lp

* MCR sells 18 Marriott and Hilton hotels for $407.4 million

* ‍MCR says sold 18 Marriott and Hilton assets to American Hotel Income Properties Reit Lp for $407.4 million​

* MCR says ‍transaction closed on June 22, 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: