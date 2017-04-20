BRIEF-Kite receives U.S. FDA priority review for Axicabtagene Ciloleucel
* Kite receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration priority review for Axicabtagene Ciloleucel
April 20 Md Medical Group:
* Q1 total IVF cycles increased 19 pct year-on-year to 3,359
* Q1 total deliveries increased 3 pct year-on-year to 1,603
* Q1 total in-patient treatments increased 8 pct year-on-year to 14,650
* Q1 total out-patient treatments increased 9 pct year-on-year to 364,016 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Kite receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration priority review for Axicabtagene Ciloleucel
* Q1 NET PROFIT 5.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 15.5 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO