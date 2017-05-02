May 3 MDA:

* MDA reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 operating earnings per share c$1.23

* Q1 revenue c$494.3 million versus i/b/e/s view c$511.4 million

* Q1 earnings per share view c$1.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says had total funded order backlog of $2.0 billion as at march 31, 2017

* Says qtrly earnings per share $0.15