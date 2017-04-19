BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
April 19 Macdonald Dettwiler And Associates Ltd :
* Has signed a contract for approximately CA$5 million with airbus defence and space
* Contract is to provide four communication antenna subsystems and control electronics
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results