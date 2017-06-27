June 27 M.D.C Holdings Inc:

* M.D.C. Holdings increases number of directors on the board and appoints Courtney L. Mizel to the board of directors

* Appointed Courtney L. Mizel as a class III director to fill vacancy on board, with a term expiring in 2018

* Board of directors increased number of directors on board from eight to nine