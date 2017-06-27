UPDATE 5-Meal-kit maker Blue Apron goes public, demand underwhelms as Amazon looms
* Stock scheduled to debut on NYSE on Thursday (Adds IPO pricing, Breakingviews link)
June 27 M.D.C Holdings Inc:
* M.D.C. Holdings increases number of directors on the board and appoints Courtney L. Mizel to the board of directors
* Appointed Courtney L. Mizel as a class III director to fill vacancy on board, with a term expiring in 2018
* Board of directors increased number of directors on board from eight to nine Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Stock scheduled to debut on NYSE on Thursday (Adds IPO pricing, Breakingviews link)
June 28 Dow Chemical Co and DuPont on Wednesday reaffirmed their expectation to close their merger in August.