BRIEF-New Ray Medicine International Holding says Lee Chik Yuet retired as executive director
June 20 New Ray Medicine International Holding Ltd
May 11 Mdr Ltd
* Q1 net loss S$13,000 versus S$93,000 profit year ago
* Qtrly revenue S$72.9 million versus S$76.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 20 New Ray Medicine International Holding Ltd
June 20 British supermarket chain Tesco Plc said on Tuesday a computer glitch had resulted in the cancellation of many home deliveries and disrupted services nationwide.