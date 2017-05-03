BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
May 3 MDU Resources Group Inc:
* MDU Resources reports stronger first quarter earnings from continuing operations
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $1.10 to $1.25
* Q1 earnings per share $0.18 from continuing operations
* Q1 earnings per share $0.19 including items
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* MDU Resources Group Inc says electric and natural gas utility reported earnings of $42.2 million for Q1 2017, up 16 percent compared to $36.3 million in 2016
* MDU Resources Group Inc says Q1 2017 earnings at pipeline and midstream business were $3.9 million, compared to earnings of $5.3 million in 2016
* Construction materials backlog at end of Q1 was $725 million, compared to Q1 2016's backlog of $831 million
* MDU Resources Group Inc says reaffirmed its 2017 earnings per share guidance in range of $1.10 to $1.25
* Qtrly operating revenues $937.9 million versus $860.2 million
* Q1 revenue view $921.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Construction services business' project backlog remains steady at $529 million at end of Q1 2017, versus $530 million in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
