BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
April 27 Mdxhealth Sa:
* Mdxhealth and Exact Sciences sign collaboration agreement for collaboration in the growing field of epigenetics and molecular diagnostics
* These acquisitions include one-time fees totaling $15 million, including payments accrued since July 2016
* Exact Sciences is also acquiring Mdxhealth patents directed toward colorectal cancer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.