May 8 MDXHEALTH SA:

* Q1 SHARP REVENUE GROWTH OF 128%, OR $19.4 MILLION, COMPARED TO THE SAME PERIOD IN 2016

* CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS ON APRIL 30 2017 OF $35.1 MILLION

* THE COMPANY MAINTAINS ITS GUIDANCE FOR THE 2017 FISCAL YEAR

* FOR 2017: GROWTH BETWEEN 55% TO 75% ON PRODUCT AND SERVICE INCOME