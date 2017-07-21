BRIEF-MEC Resources updates on dispute with BPH Energy and Grandbridge

1 Min Read
July 21 (Reuters) - MEC Resources Ltd
* Update on dispute with BPH and GBA
* Claims between each of bph energy ltd, grandbridge ltd and mec have been temporarily suspended
* Withdrew its statutory demand issued to BPH Energy Ltd on 3 July
* Confirms that a settlement conference will be held between company, Bph Energy Ltd and Grandbridge Ltd
* "Withdrawal of statutory demand by mec should not be construed as mec resiling from amounts it alleges are owed to it"
* Statutory demand was issued to BPH Energy in relation to alleged default on repayment by BPH Energy LTD under formal loan agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: