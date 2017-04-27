April 27 Mech Mocha:

* Raised $5 million series a funding led by accel partners and shunwei capital and with participation from existing investor blume ventures Source text - (Mech Mocha, an India-focused Bangalore-based mobile gaming start-up, today announced that it has raised $5 million Series A funding led by Accel Partners and Shunwei Capital, and with participation from existing investor Blume Ventures. Mech Mocha will deploy the fund to develop and launch new mobile-gaming titles across the casual and mid-core gaming categories, targeted at Indian audience. In December 2015, the start-up raised $1 million seed round funding led by Blume Ventures and Flipkart.)