BRIEF-Bank fuer Tirol und Vorarlberg sees FY pretax profit above 2016 level
* SEES FY 2017 PRETAX PROFIT TO BE HIGHER THAN IN THE PREVIOUS YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 20 Meda Inc Bhd
* Entered into a conditional sale and purchase agreement for proposed disposal of Summit Hotel Bukit Mertajam to Teraju Menang
* Disposal for a consideration of 20 million rgt
* Proposed disposal will result in Meda Group realising a gain of 6 million rgt Source text (bit.ly/2o6NwM1) Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, May 26 (IFR) - Asian credit markets saw limited activity on Friday as new issues delivered mixed performances.