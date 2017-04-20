BRIEF-Celon Pharma Q1 net profit down at 5.0 million zlotys
* Q1 NET PROFIT 5.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 15.5 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO
April 20 Medcom Tech SA:
* To propose share capital increase through cash contributions, totalling up to 4.5 million euros ($4.8 million)

($1 = 0.9304 euros)
* Tempus Logistics Group agreed to sell, and co agreed to acquire, entire 61.75% equity interest in Shenzhen Tempus Value Chain Co.