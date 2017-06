June 15 Medequities Realty Trust Inc:

* Medequities Realty Trust to acquire Skilled Nursing Facility from Prospect Medical Holdings for $10 million and initiates new relationship

* Medequities Realty Trust Inc - deal for an aggregate cash purchase price of $10 million

* Medequities Realty Trust- to lease facility to prospect echn eldercare services pursuant to a 12-year triple-net lease Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: