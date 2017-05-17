BRIEF-Sharp Pres says to apply for relisting on Tokyo bourse 1st section on June 29 or 30 - Jiji
* Sharp President Terry Gou says to apply for relisting on Tokyo bourse first section on June 29 or 30 - Jiji Further company coverage:
May 17Media Do Co Ltd
* Says it plans business and capital alliance with two Tokyo-based companies of IRI group, mainly regarding joint development on automatic translation technology, information security technology and AI summary business of character information
* Says the company will acquire 20.1 percent stake (3,500 shares) for 875 million yen in total and 20.1 percent stake (39,000 shares) for 195 million yen in total of the two companies respectively
* Says acquisition date will be May 31
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/ykGi7I
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Sharp President Terry Gou says to apply for relisting on Tokyo bourse first section on June 29 or 30 - Jiji Further company coverage:
BOGOTA, June 19 Two Dutch journalists have been captured by Marxist ELN rebels in a conflict area of northeastern Colombia, the military said on Monday.