BRIEF-AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
April 26 Media Do Co Ltd
* Says it will restructure the company into a holding company, effective Sept. 1
* Says it will set up split preparatory company on Sept. 1
* The split preparatory company will take over eBooks and eBooks delivery solution business
* The company will change name to MEDIA DO HOLDINGS Co.,Ltd. on Sept. 1
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/BMXczP
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes