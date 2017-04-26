BRIEF-AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
April 26 Media Do Co Ltd
* Says it will acquire Digital Publishing Initiatives Japan Co., Ltd. through stock swap
* One share of Digital Publishing Initiatives Japan Co., Ltd.'s stock will be exchanged with 40 shares of the company
* Says the company will issue 1.2 million shares for the exchange
* Effective June 1
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/Xv1As8
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes