BRIEF-Regis Corporation appoints Andrew Lacko as CFO
* Lacko will replace Michael Pomeroy, who has served as interim chief financial officer since February 1, 2017
May 19 Media Kobo Inc :
* Says it bought 4.2 percent stake of shares back for totaling about 280 million yen during the period from April 18 to May 18
