BRIEF-Neopost renews its revolving credit facility
* NEOPOST RENEW ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY IN ADVANCE UNDER MORE FAVORABLE CONDITIONS
May 18 MEDIACAP SA:
* BUYS 51 PERCENT STAKE IN EDGE TECHNOLOGY FOR 28,050 ZLOTYS
* EDGE TECHNOLOGY SP. Z O.O. CHANGES NAME TO PLASTREAM SP. Z O.O.
* Freedom Leaf - On June 12, 2017, Charles Grigsby resigned as co's Chief Financial Officer