April 12 Median Technologies SA:

* FY revenue from ordinary activities 6.4 million euros ($6.8 million) versus 3.9 million euros year ago

* FY operating loss ‍​9.3 million euros versus loss of 5.7 million euros year ago

* FY net loss 9.1 million euros versus loss of 5.5 million euros year ago

* Says new applications of Ibiopsy are foreseen, targeting other high prevalence, costly diseases

* At Dec. 31, 2016, Co had 41.8 million euros in net cash