BRIEF-AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
April 19 Italian private broadcaster Mediaset:
* pay-TV unit Premium posted revenues of 619.8 million euros in 2016, up from 558.8 million the previous year - company slide Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes