BRIEF-Data Respons gets contract in Germany worth NOK 15 million
* REG-DATA RESPONS ASA: CONTRACT IN GERMANY OF NOK 15 MILLION
June 28 The CEO of Italian broadcaster Mediaset, Pier Silvio Berlusconi, says:
* conditions not there for a pay-TV agreement with Sky at present but "anything is possible"
* does not want to be paid damages by Vivendi over their pay-TV spat, rather wants sale contract to be executed
* open to possible accord with Telecom Italia over serie A TV rights but no concrete talks at present
* expects advertising revenue growth in first half, though relatively small in a falling market
* results will be better this year Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* REG-DATA RESPONS ASA: CONTRACT IN GERMANY OF NOK 15 MILLION
* F-SECURE HAS RECEIVED A FAVORABLE RULING REGARDING WITHHOLDING TAXES FOR YEARS 2009-2011