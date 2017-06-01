BRIEF-Intekplus signs contract worth 1.32 bln won
* Says it signed a 1.32 billion won contract with Samsung Electronics Co,.Ltd to provide semiconductor appearance inspection equipment
June 1 Italian private broadcaster Mediaset:
* says asks for changes of terms of tender for TV soccer broadcasting rights for Italy's top Serie A league
* has lodged complaint with competition watchdog and communications regulator AGCOM to get new conditions for the auction
* says tender is "highly unbalanced", violates "no single buyer rule" and penalises Italian viewers Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* Says it lowered conversion price of 3rd series convertible bonds to 4,695 won/share from 4,973 won/share, effective June 22