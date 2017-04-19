BRIEF-AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
April 19 Italian broadcaster Mediaset Chief Financial Officer Marco Giordani tells a post-results conference call:
* expects pay-TV unit Premium revenues for 2017 up at 630-640 million euros
* French media group Vivendi clearly has relevant influence on Mediaset activities given its stake in the TV group Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes