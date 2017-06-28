BRIEF-Fiducial Office Solutions H1 revenue eur 95.5 million
* H1 REVENUE EUR 95.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 97.7 MILLION YEAR AGO
June 28 A representative of Mediaset shareholder Amber Capital, Arturo Albano, says:
* group needs to cut costs, adopt a more aggressive strategy
* group management not up to scratch for new course
* Amber will vote in favour of the buyback programme proposed by Mediaset
* Mediaset needs to press ahead and look at new projects after failed pay-TV deal with Vivendi, staying alone would be a "short sighted" decision
* happy Mediaset has decided to scale down pay-Tv unit Premium as the company made a mistake when it decided to enter the business Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
LONDON, June 29 (IFR) - Citigroup has made several appointments to its equities electronic execution team, hiring Joseph Sidibe as a senior salesperson from Bank of America Merrill Lynch as well as Phoebe Nockolds from Liquidnet and Rupert Dransfield from HSBC.