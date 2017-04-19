BRIEF-AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
April 19 Mediaset:
* Shares fall as much as 4.4 percent after Italian watchdog says Vivendi must cut stake in broadcaster or Telecom Italia
* Shares in Telecom Italia shed just under 2 percent in early trade Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes