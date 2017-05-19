UPDATE 3-Qatar says it will not negotiate unless neighbours lift "blockade"
* Qatar says being punished for straying from neighbours' line (Adds new Qatari foreign minister quotes, chairman of U.S. joint chiefs of staff, background)
May 19 MediaTek Inc
* Says unit buys property assets for T$950 million ($31.74 million)
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 29.9330 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Qatar says being punished for straying from neighbours' line (Adds new Qatari foreign minister quotes, chairman of U.S. joint chiefs of staff, background)
NEW YORK, June 19 Now that Bill Cosby's first sex assault trial has ended in deadlock, the difficulty of seating an unbiased jury for the famed entertainer's retrial may have ratcheted higher, thanks to blanket media coverage of the sensational case, legal experts say.