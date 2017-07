July 20 (Reuters) - MEDIAWAN SA:

* Mediawan Continues Investing in Content

* ‍GROUPE AB ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF 35% OF MINORITY INTERESTS IN TELEVISION CHANNEL RTL9 THAT IT DID NOT ALREADY OWN​

* ‍GROUPE AB HAS ACQUIRED ALL DISTRIBUTION RIGHTS FOR FRENCH-SPEAKING EUROPE FOR BABYLON BERLIN​

* GROUPE AB ACQUIRES 35% OF MINORITY INTERESTS IN RTL9 FROM CLT-UFA, FROM LUXEMBOURG'S RTL GROUP Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)