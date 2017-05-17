BRIEF-Oventus Medical seeks trading halt
* Seeks trading halt pending an announcement regarding a proposed capital raising
May 17 Medibio Ltd:
* Medibio and Vital Conversations have entered into a second commercial agreement to launch mental health check-in
* Partnership is focussed on reducing $11b annual cost to Australian workplaces
* Surgery Partners Inc announces pricing of $370 million senior note offering