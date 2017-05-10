BRIEF-Assura announces proposed issue of new ordinary shares
* Proposed placing, by way of accelerated bookbuild, of up to 164 million shares of 10 pence each in co, representing up to 9.9 pct of co's share capital
May 10 Medical And Surgical Centre Ltd :
* 9-Months ended March 2017 group turnover 822.4 million rupees versus 599.2 million rupees year ago
* 9-Months ended march 2017 group profit before taxation 25 million rupees versus 79 million rupees year ago Source: bit.ly/2q2N6WB Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* CERENIS THERAPEUTICS: BPIFRANCE SUPPORTS THE CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT OF CER-209 IN NAFLD /NASH WITH A €0.75 MILLION PAYMENT FOR INNOVATION