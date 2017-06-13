US STOCKS-Wall St weighed down by health, consumer shares
* Indexes down: Dow 0.22 pct, S&P 0.09 pct, Nasdaq 0.25 pct (Updates to open)
June 12 Medical Facilities Corp:
* Medical Facilities Corporation announces change in leadership
* Jeffrey Lozon CM, a member of board, has been appointed interim CEO
* President and CEO Britt T. Reynolds has left corporation and resigned as a member of board
* Jeff will remain a director of corporation
JOHANNESBURG, June 23 South African e-commerce and pay-TV giant Naspers reported a 41 percent jump annual profit on Friday as strong results from its Chinese money spinner Tencent offset weak performances from its pay-TV and other e-commerce ventures.