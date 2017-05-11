BRIEF-GE Ventures, Mayo Clinic Ventures and DFJ invest $13.75 mln in software platform Vineti
* GE Ventures, Mayo Clinic Ventures and DFJ invest $13.75 million in software platform Vineti Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 11 Medical Facilities Corp
* Medical facilities corporation reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 revenue rose 17.2 percent to $89 million
* Medical facilities corp qtrly loss per share $0.02
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.00, revenue view $89.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* GE Ventures, Mayo Clinic Ventures and DFJ invest $13.75 million in software platform Vineti Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Goldmoney Inc - It will begin consolidating its network and wealth business divisions into a streamlined service and one unified account