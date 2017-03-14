March 14 Medical Properties Trust Inc:

* Medical properties trust announces public offering of eur500 million of senior notes

* intend to use about eur200 million of net proceeds from this offering of notes to prepay eur200 million of outstanding term loans

* intend to use about eur200 million of remaining net proceeds to finance remaining closings of assets it would acquire from Median Kliniken Group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: